Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Makes New $204,000 Investment in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the first quarter valued at $38,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $402,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Lynch Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Lynch Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 55.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPOT. Benchmark increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $110.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.64.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

NYSE SPOT opened at $156.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.07 and its 200-day moving average is $127.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.35 and a beta of 1.76. Spotify Technology S.A. has a one year low of $69.29 and a one year high of $162.37.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.23). Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 33.54% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Research analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Spotify Technology

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.