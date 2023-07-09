Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Makes New $204,000 Investment in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the first quarter valued at $38,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $402,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Lynch Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Lynch Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 55.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPOT. Benchmark increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $110.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.64.
Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.23). Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 33.54% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Research analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.
