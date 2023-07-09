Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Sells 244 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lessened its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 110,208.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774,218 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $658,370,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Waste Management by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,156,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,449 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 194.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,217,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,988,000 after buying an additional 804,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 698.7% in the first quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 711,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,101,000 after buying an additional 622,026 shares during the period. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on WM shares. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.64.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $170.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.31 and a 1-year high of $175.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.61.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 51.28%.

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.