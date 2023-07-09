JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Man Group (LON:EMG) Price Target to GBX 297

Man Group (LON:EMG – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 293 ($3.72) to GBX 297 ($3.77) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the investment management company’s stock.

EMG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.30) price target on shares of Man Group in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 279 ($3.54).

Shares of EMG stock opened at GBX 221.70 ($2.81) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 218.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 231.58. Man Group has a twelve month low of GBX 202.90 ($2.58) and a twelve month high of GBX 293.80 ($3.73). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 615.83, a P/E/G ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.07.

About Man Group

Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

