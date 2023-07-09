JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target to $398.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $415.00 to $398.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $495.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $386.95.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $315.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $338.47. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $389.58. The firm has a market cap of $104.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.14 by $0.65. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 31.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.67, for a total transaction of $2,420,839.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,791.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total value of $1,267,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 21,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,223,844.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.67, for a total transaction of $2,420,839.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,791.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,978,986 shares of company stock worth $660,057,057 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 37,848 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,996,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,676,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 85,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 25,038 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

