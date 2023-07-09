JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Raised to “Outperform” at Wolfe Research

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was upgraded by Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $170.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on JPM. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.06.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $144.34 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $147.48. The stock has a market cap of $421.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $2,263,410.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,373,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,141,876,000 after acquiring an additional 97,907,897 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,894,646,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,484,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,087,917,000 after acquiring an additional 12,654,947 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,918,506,000 after acquiring an additional 8,088,433 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,205.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,395,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,355,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

