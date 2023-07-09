JPMorgan European Discovery Trust (LON:JEDT) Stock Price Up 1.4%

JPMorgan European Discovery Trust plc (LON:JEDT – Free Report) shares rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 374.50 ($4.75) and last traded at GBX 374 ($4.75). Approximately 165,403 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 187,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 369 ($4.68).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 401.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 414.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £588.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.86 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 29th will be issued a GBX 7.80 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from JPMorgan European Discovery Trust’s previous dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan European Discovery Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -432.10%.

JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

