JPMorgan Sustainable Consumption ETF (NYSEARCA:CIRC) Stock Price Up 0.7%

JPMorgan Sustainable Consumption ETF (NYSEARCA:CIRC – Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $52.20 and last traded at $52.20. Approximately 4 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.82.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.20.

JPMorgan Sustainable Consumption ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Sustainable Consumption ETF (CIRC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is actively managed and seeks to invest in companies from around the world that preserve natural resources, improve resource use, or reduce waste, and are positioned to benefit from those changes.

