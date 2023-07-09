JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,084 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPST. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 265.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $49.97 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.93 and a 12-month high of $50.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.21.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

