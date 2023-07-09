K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Invests $599,000 in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 81.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.06, for a total transaction of $236,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,859,680.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.06, for a total value of $236,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,859,680.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 150,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $31,665,453.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,786,716.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 818,236 shares of company stock valued at $171,651,074 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Salesforce Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Salesforce from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.97.

CRM stock opened at $209.59 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $225.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $208.76 and its 200 day moving average is $183.89. The company has a market capitalization of $204.14 billion, a PE ratio of 551.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

About Salesforce



Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

