KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of KB Home in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 5th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now anticipates that the construction company will earn $1.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.31. The consensus estimate for KB Home’s current full-year earnings is $6.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for KB Home’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.77 EPS.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.61. KB Home had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of KB Home in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.50 to $42.50 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of KB Home from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of KB Home from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of KB Home from $49.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KB Home currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.54.

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $48.23 on Friday. KB Home has a 52 week low of $25.31 and a 52 week high of $52.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.58. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KB Home

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in KB Home by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after buying an additional 18,818 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in KB Home by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in KB Home by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 96,105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after buying an additional 27,327 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in KB Home by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in KB Home by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at KB Home

In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $6,789,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,472,577 shares in the company, valued at $66,648,835.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KB Home announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 6.88%.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

