Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Raised to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $37.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on KDP. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ KDP opened at $31.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.59. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12 month low of $30.47 and a 12 month high of $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.57.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 86.02%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $453,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,324,038.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Priyadarshi Sudhanshu purchased 1,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.99 per share, with a total value of $35,431.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,074 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,481.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $453,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,324,038.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,112,260. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keurig Dr Pepper

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KDP. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Featured Stories

