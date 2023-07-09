Kevin Michael Mullins Sells 150,000 Shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Stock

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2023

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFSTFree Report) insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 150,000 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total value of $1,308,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,166,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,047,659.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kevin Michael Mullins also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, July 3rd, Kevin Michael Mullins sold 54,600 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $491,400.00.
  • On Friday, June 23rd, Kevin Michael Mullins sold 65,832 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $593,804.64.

LifeStance Health Group Stock Performance

Shares of LFST stock opened at $8.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFSTFree Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $252.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.04 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 20.63%. On average, equities analysts expect that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Cowen cut LifeStance Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LifeStance Health Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 204,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

About LifeStance Health Group

(Free Report)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST)

Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.