Kevin Michael Mullins Sells 150,000 Shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Stock

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Free Report) insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 150,000 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total value of $1,308,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,166,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,047,659.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kevin Michael Mullins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 3rd, Kevin Michael Mullins sold 54,600 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $491,400.00.

On Friday, June 23rd, Kevin Michael Mullins sold 65,832 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $593,804.64.

LifeStance Health Group Stock Performance

Shares of LFST stock opened at $8.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LifeStance Health Group ( NASDAQ:LFST Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $252.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.04 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 20.63%. On average, equities analysts expect that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TD Cowen cut LifeStance Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LifeStance Health Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 204,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

About LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

Featured Stories

