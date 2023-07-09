Kooth (LON:KOO) Trading Down 1.2%

Kooth plc (LON:KOO – Free Report) was down 1.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 324 ($4.11) and last traded at GBX 333 ($4.23). Approximately 180,414 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 387% from the average daily volume of 37,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 337 ($4.28).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.05) price target on shares of Kooth in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Kooth Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 261.66 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 187.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £110.09 million, a P/E ratio of -16,650.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Kooth Company Profile

Kooth plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital mental health services to children, young people, and adults in the United Kingdom. It operates an online platform that offers various therapeutic support tools and interventions, including self-help tools; and a community with a library of peer and professional created content, as well as provides online counselling and support services.

Further Reading

