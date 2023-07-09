Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Benchmark from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Benchmark’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup began coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Stephens raised their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kura Sushi USA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.57.

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

Kura Sushi USA Trading Up 17.4 %

Kura Sushi USA stock opened at $100.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.27 and a 200 day moving average of $66.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,502.38 and a beta of 1.92. Kura Sushi USA has a 12-month low of $37.97 and a 12-month high of $101.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA ( NASDAQ:KRUS Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. Kura Sushi USA had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $49.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kura Sushi USA will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 533.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 521.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 186.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. 48.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kura Sushi USA

(Free Report)

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants provide Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model, which is known as Kura Experience'. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.