Ledyard National Bank Decreases Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Ledyard National Bank cut its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 172,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,610,000 after buying an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 8.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 162,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,916,000 after buying an additional 13,168 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 302,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,351,000 after buying an additional 15,055 shares in the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $171.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.51. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.65 and a 52-week high of $194.51. The company has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.47. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $9.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 34.10%.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total transaction of $1,873,481.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,528. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total transaction of $6,682,549.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,703 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,773.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total value of $1,873,481.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,574,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,134 shares of company stock worth $10,617,466. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Travelers Companies from $208.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.31.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

