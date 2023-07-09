Ledyard National Bank Has $1.05 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Ledyard National Bank reduced its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,757 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total transaction of $1,008,182.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total transaction of $1,008,182.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,154 shares of company stock worth $5,032,594 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE:MCD opened at $292.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $213.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $291.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.97. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $230.58 and a one year high of $299.10.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.79.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Articles

