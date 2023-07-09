Ledyard National Bank Has $225,000 Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Ledyard National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 38.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,641 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 25.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW stock opened at $56.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.08 and a 200-day moving average of $63.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $86.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.88.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

