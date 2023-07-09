Ledyard National Bank Lowers Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Ledyard National Bank lowered its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Sysco were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 422.4% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 11,444,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,950,000 after buying an additional 9,253,988 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,076,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,678,000 after buying an additional 7,723,075 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 70,686.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,967,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,666,000 after buying an additional 6,957,665 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth about $397,373,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sysco by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,459,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sysco from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.91.

Sysco Trading Up 0.2 %

Sysco stock opened at $74.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.47. The company has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $69.22 and a 52-week high of $88.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.56 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 141.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 66.23%.

About Sysco

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

