Ledyard National Bank Purchases 2,279 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Ledyard National Bank grew its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 6,772.7% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.56.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $28.53 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60. The stock has a market cap of $227.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.84.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

