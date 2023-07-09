Ledyard National Bank Purchases 30 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Ledyard National Bank raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total value of $137,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,294,126.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total value of $137,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,294,126.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total transaction of $112,537.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,903 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,235.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROP. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $476.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $530.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $500.58.

NYSE ROP opened at $476.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $459.58 and a 200-day moving average of $443.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.21 and a 1-year high of $482.75.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.48% and a return on equity of 11.00%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.6825 dividend. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.38%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

