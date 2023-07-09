Ledyard National Bank Reduces Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Ledyard National Bank cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 44,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $9,580,000. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJH opened at $259.65 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $272.95. The stock has a market cap of $69.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $250.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.37.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

