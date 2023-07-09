Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Has $946,000 Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $154.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $132.54 and a one year high of $189.68. The company has a market cap of $292.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.68.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.