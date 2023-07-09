Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) PT Lowered to $17.00

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $19.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.09.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:LEVI opened at $13.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.01 and its 200-day moving average is $15.72. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 2,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total transaction of $39,516.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,732 shares in the company, valued at $2,336,695.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,110,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,845,133 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $70,097,000 after acquiring an additional 516,642 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 166,177 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 95,878 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,010 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,140 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 9,196 shares during the period. 19.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

(Free Report)

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related products under the Levi's, Dockers, Beyond Yoga, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

