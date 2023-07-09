Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.11

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.11 and traded as high as $6.49. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund shares last traded at $6.44, with a volume of 493,675 shares traded.
Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Stock Up 0.9 %
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.11.
Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.29%.
Institutional Trading of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund
Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Company Profile
Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Liberty All-Star Equity Fund
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/3 – 7/7
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty All-Star Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.