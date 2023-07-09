Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.11

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USAFree Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.11 and traded as high as $6.49. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund shares last traded at $6.44, with a volume of 493,675 shares traded.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.11.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.29%.

Institutional Trading of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804,239 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,284,000 after purchasing an additional 162,115 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,622,517 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,060,000 after acquiring an additional 85,727 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,328,020 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after acquiring an additional 111,669 shares in the last quarter. Bensler LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 1,197,708 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,426,000 after acquiring an additional 63,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 871,185 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after acquiring an additional 69,948 shares in the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Company Profile

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

