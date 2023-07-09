Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.11

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.11 and traded as high as $6.49. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund shares last traded at $6.44, with a volume of 493,675 shares traded.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.11.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.29%.

Institutional Trading of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804,239 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,284,000 after purchasing an additional 162,115 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,622,517 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,060,000 after acquiring an additional 85,727 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,328,020 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after acquiring an additional 111,669 shares in the last quarter. Bensler LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 1,197,708 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,426,000 after acquiring an additional 63,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 871,185 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after acquiring an additional 69,948 shares in the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

