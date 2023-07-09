Lichen China (NASDAQ:LICN) Trading 1.5% Higher

Lichen China Limited (NASDAQ:LICN – Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.55 and last traded at $1.33. Approximately 45,137 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 351,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

Lichen China Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.99.

Get Lichen China alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lichen China

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lichen China stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Lichen China Limited (NASDAQ:LICN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.07% of Lichen China as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lichen China

Lichen China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an investment holding company, provides financial and taxation, education support, and software and maintenance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers financial and taxation related management consultation, internal control management consultation, annual or regular consultation, and internal training and general consultation services; and education support services, including marketing, operational, and technical support, as well as sells teaching and learning materials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lichen China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lichen China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.