Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

LSI has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Life Storage from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Life Storage from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Life Storage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $128.63.

Life Storage Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LSI opened at $132.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.14. Life Storage has a 52-week low of $94.02 and a 52-week high of $146.66. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Life Storage Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.37%.

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total value of $659,867.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,977,693.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Life Storage news, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total transaction of $324,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,312,705.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total value of $659,867.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,977,693.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,161 shares of company stock worth $1,320,037. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSI. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Life Storage during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Life Storage during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 148.5% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Life Storage during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 1,200 storage facilities in 37 states and the District of Columbia. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Further Reading

