Lifecore Biomedical (NASDAQ:LFCR) Trading Up 2%

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFCR – Free Report)’s stock price was up 2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.79 and last traded at $9.56. Approximately 177,583 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 725,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LFCR shares. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Lifecore Biomedical from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Stephens downgraded shares of Lifecore Biomedical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th.

Lifecore Biomedical Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lifecore Biomedical

Lifecore Biomedical ( NASDAQ:LFCR Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lifecore Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 35.52% and a negative net margin of 64.29%. The firm had revenue of $27.60 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lifecore Biomedical stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFCR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Lifecore Biomedical at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Lifecore Biomedical Company Profile

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated contract development and manufacturing organization in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Lifecore, Curation Foods, and Other segments. The Lifecore segment engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical-grade sodium hyaluronate (HA) in bulk form, as well as formulated and filled syringes and vials for injectable products used in treating a range of medical conditions and procedures.

