LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.46

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.46 and traded as high as $1.67. LightPath Technologies shares last traded at $1.63, with a volume of 153,665 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on LPTH shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on LightPath Technologies in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on LightPath Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

LightPath Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies ( NASDAQ:LPTH Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $7.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.01% and a negative net margin of 14.30%. On average, equities analysts expect that LightPath Technologies, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in LightPath Technologies by 18.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 7,925 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in LightPath Technologies by 62.0% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 509,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 195,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in LightPath Technologies by 4.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 812,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 31,930 shares during the last quarter. 28.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

