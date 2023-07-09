Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Buys 213 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Moderna by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 135,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 20,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Moderna by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 256,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,087,000 after acquiring an additional 7,405 shares during the period. McAdam LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 80,850.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 17,787 shares during the period. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Moderna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $221.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $185.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

Moderna Stock Performance

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total value of $6,267,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $847,943,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.95, for a total transaction of $147,565.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,631,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,913,526.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total transaction of $6,267,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,943,699.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 439,005 shares of company stock worth $57,483,125 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $118.87 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.03 and a fifty-two week high of $217.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.95.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $1.96. Moderna had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

See Also

