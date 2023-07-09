Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,324 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $426,374,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $173,259,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 587,690 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $109,822,000 after purchasing an additional 358,113 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Autodesk by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,032,500 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $192,943,000 after purchasing an additional 332,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in Autodesk by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 672,790 shares of the software company’s stock worth $125,724,000 after buying an additional 284,490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADSK. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. OTR Global lowered shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $247.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Autodesk from $245.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Autodesk in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Autodesk Stock Up 0.3 %

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $62,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,543. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADSK stock opened at $201.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.06. The company has a market capitalization of $43.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.22, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.51. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.94 and a twelve month high of $235.01.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.55. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 100.54%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.