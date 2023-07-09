Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,984 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOW. New Hampshire Trust increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.0% during the first quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Mirova increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirova now owns 2,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in ServiceNow by 16.7% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 175 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 69 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.30, for a total transaction of $31,277.70. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,834,505.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total transaction of $604,571.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,640,169.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 69 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.30, for a total transaction of $31,277.70. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,505.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,956 shares of company stock valued at $15,649,028 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $551.00 to $559.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $547.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. 92 Resources reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $660.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $536.94.

Shares of NOW opened at $552.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $520.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $466.31. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $576.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 282.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.01.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 5.25%. As a group, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

