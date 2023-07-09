Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 22,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 13,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 72.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 729,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,323,000 after purchasing an additional 306,664 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 220.0% in the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total value of $429,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,155.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $429,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,155.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,635 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.62, for a total transaction of $499,373.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,225 shares in the company, valued at $4,982,659.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 231,031 shares of company stock valued at $20,306,102. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 0.2 %

EW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 58.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $90.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.03. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $67.13 and a 52-week high of $107.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

