Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Price Target Raised to $430.00 at Bank of America

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $350.00 to $430.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on LAD. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $332.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $296.11.

Lithia Motors Price Performance

LAD stock opened at $313.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Lithia Motors has a one year low of $180.00 and a one year high of $315.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $253.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.81.

Lithia Motors Increases Dividend

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $8.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.79 by ($0.35). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $11.96 earnings per share. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lithia Motors will post 33.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 4.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider George N. Hines sold 1,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.55, for a total value of $327,129.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,142 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,926.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider George N. Hines sold 1,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.55, for a total value of $327,129.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,142 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,926.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.23, for a total value of $49,646.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,119.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,890 shares of company stock worth $421,726. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithia Motors

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 4.1% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 34.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

