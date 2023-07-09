Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Price Target Lowered to GBX 60 at Morgan Stanley

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from GBX 63 ($0.80) to GBX 60 ($0.76) in a report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

LYG has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 70 ($0.89) to GBX 69 ($0.88) in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 75 ($0.95) to GBX 70 ($0.89) in a report on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.14.

Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $2.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $35.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.27. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 11.52%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,079,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449,866 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,160,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,554,000 after buying an additional 4,454,102 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,526,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,558,000 after buying an additional 13,150,123 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 27,050,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,757,000 after buying an additional 236,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 26,795,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,950,000 after buying an additional 828,000 shares during the last quarter. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Featured Stories

