Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 220,014 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 33,893 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $42,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW opened at $221.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $130.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $211.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.04. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.50 and a fifty-two week high of $226.95.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.90%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LOW shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.65.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

