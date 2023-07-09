LXI REIT (LON:LXI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $83.05

LXI REIT plc (LON:LXI – Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 83.05 ($1.05) and last traded at GBX 83.35 ($1.06), with a volume of 188581 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 83.95 ($1.07).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on LXI REIT from GBX 176 ($2.23) to GBX 124 ($1.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 26th.

Get LXI REIT alerts:

LXI REIT Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 97.16 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 104.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 925.00 and a beta of 0.35.

LXI REIT Announces Dividend

LXI REIT Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.58 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 1.56%. LXI REIT’s payout ratio is 6,666.67%.

(Free Report)

The Company, a real estate investment trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales, is listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in February 2017.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LXI REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXI REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.