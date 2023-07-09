Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. (NASDAQ:LYT) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. (NASDAQ:LYT – Free Report) rose 4.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.48 and last traded at $0.48. Approximately 21,296 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 921,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average of $0.69.

Get Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 34,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 0.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV.

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. operates as a platform services company in India. The company offers linear content streaming/telecasting and telemedicine services. As of September 30, 2022, it had eight million active users. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Mumbai, India.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.