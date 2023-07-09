Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. (NASDAQ:LYT) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. (NASDAQ:LYT – Free Report) rose 4.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.48 and last traded at $0.48. Approximately 21,296 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 921,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.
Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average of $0.69.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 34,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 0.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV.
Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. operates as a platform services company in India. The company offers linear content streaming/telecasting and telemedicine services. As of September 30, 2022, it had eight million active users. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Mumbai, India.
