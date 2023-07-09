Machina Capital S.A.S. Acquires New Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 67.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 33.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,947,000 after purchasing an additional 6,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 212.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 17,553 shares during the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on GWW. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $704.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

W.W. Grainger Trading Down 0.3 %

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total value of $325,460.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,553.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GWW opened at $776.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $707.61 and a 200 day moving average of $660.68. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $441.63 and a 1 year high of $795.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 61.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.86 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 22.82%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

