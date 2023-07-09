Machina Capital S.A.S. Buys New Holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 210.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. 48.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royalty Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ RPRX opened at $30.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.55. Royalty Pharma plc has a twelve month low of $29.20 and a twelve month high of $44.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 54.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.38.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.28. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.72 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royalty Pharma

In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 1,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $57,435,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,928.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Royalty Pharma news, CEO Pablo G. Legorreta bought 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.51 per share, with a total value of $3,836,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,706,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 1,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $57,435,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,928.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 485,388 shares of company stock valued at $15,543,025 and have sold 1,863,122 shares valued at $61,238,503. 18.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Royalty Pharma from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded Royalty Pharma from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

See Also

