Machina Capital S.A.S. Buys New Shares in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,684,000 after buying an additional 10,307 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,874,000 after purchasing an additional 8,007 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total value of $548,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,700,326. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MarketAxess Trading Down 1.0 %

Several brokerages have commented on MKTX. TheStreet cut shares of MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $302.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $328.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $248.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $278.65 and its 200 day moving average is $320.52. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.44 and a 12 month high of $399.78.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.36 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 35.23% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.74%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

