Machina Capital S.A.S. Buys Shares of 4,581 The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Southern by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Southern stock opened at $70.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $77.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.72. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57.

Southern Increases Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,516,356.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $712,109.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,008.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,678 shares of company stock valued at $14,888,271 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on SO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.93.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

