Machina Capital S.A.S. Has $377,000 Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,501 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 6,800.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 282.0% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JKHY shares. Bank of America began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $168.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.08.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $145.51 per share, for a total transaction of $291,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,594.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $163.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.28 and a fifty-two week high of $212.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.65.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $508.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.76 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.51%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology and services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

