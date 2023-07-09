Machina Capital S.A.S. Invests $293,000 in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TAP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $83,092,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,013 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,699,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 783.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 401,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,292,000 after acquiring an additional 356,465 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,504,000. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molson Coors Beverage

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, insider Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,840 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $111,540.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,300.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. TheStreet raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.80.

TAP opened at $65.92 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $46.69 and a 52 week high of $68.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -137.81%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

