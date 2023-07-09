Machina Capital S.A.S. Invests $351,000 in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

LNT opened at $52.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.81 and its 200-day moving average is $52.99. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $64.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.08). Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on LNT. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. 888 restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Monday, June 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Friday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.75.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.