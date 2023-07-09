Machina Capital S.A.S. Invests $360,000 in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $832,000. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 87,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 266,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,524,000 after acquiring an additional 98,126 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,826,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,055,000 after acquiring an additional 555,060 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 402,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,896,000 after acquiring an additional 181,497 shares during the period. 48.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Royalty Pharma

In other Royalty Pharma news, CEO Pablo G. Legorreta bought 130,000 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.51 per share, with a total value of $3,836,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,706,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Pablo G. Legorreta acquired 130,000 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.51 per share, with a total value of $3,836,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 600,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,706,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Pablo G. Legorreta acquired 160,388 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.57 per share, for a total transaction of $5,384,225.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 160,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,384,225.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 485,388 shares of company stock valued at $15,543,025 and have sold 1,863,122 shares valued at $61,238,503. 18.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Royalty Pharma Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ RPRX opened at $30.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.55. The company has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.56, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.38. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1-year low of $29.20 and a 1-year high of $44.66.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.72 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 14.12%. Equities analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RPRX shares. TheStreet upgraded Royalty Pharma from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Royalty Pharma from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Royalty Pharma Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

