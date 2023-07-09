Machina Capital S.A.S. Invests $373,000 in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RE. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Everest Re Group by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in Everest Re Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 4,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Everest Re Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Everest Re Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Everest Re Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RE stock opened at $351.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $356.63 and its 200 day moving average is $358.03. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $244.57 and a 12 month high of $394.99.

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $11.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.48 by ($1.17). The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 43.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.15%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $435.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $455.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $406.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Everest Re Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Everest Re Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $429.67.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

