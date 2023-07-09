Machina Capital S.A.S. Lowers Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Machina Capital S.A.S. reduced its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 43.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,598 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,969 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,105,000 after acquiring an additional 11,682 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 36,102 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,476,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,090 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,963,000 after acquiring an additional 22,861 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,264 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.5% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $202.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $199.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.40. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $242.35.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.94%.

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Union Pacific from $184.00 to $193.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.63.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

