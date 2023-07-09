Machina Capital S.A.S. Makes New $281,000 Investment in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 939 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 77 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 134.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $337.50.

EPAM Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $229.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $235.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.49. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $197.99 and a 1-year high of $462.99. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.49.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.08. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.