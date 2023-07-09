Machina Capital S.A.S. Makes New $313,000 Investment in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 10,079 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 8,256 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. 61.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.4 %

KMI stock opened at $16.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.75 and a 200 day moving average of $17.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $19.35.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.06%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

