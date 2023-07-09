Machina Capital S.A.S. Makes New $324,000 Investment in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% during the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 9,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.4% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 299,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,880 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $356,000. 74.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. 92 Resources restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.42.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of CAT stock opened at $245.18 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $266.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.36.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

